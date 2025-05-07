Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wozza's avatar
Wozza
1h

I think you’re going to be very disappointed putting your faith in man…

I would cede sovereignty to God

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alison's avatar
Alison
16m

God's existence doesn't depend in any way on whether we believe in Him or not. However, our relationship with Him depends on our believing Him. "Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him as righteousness." (Romans 4:3) Abraham's belief in God was demonstrated by his obedience to Him, when he left Ur to go to the land God would show him (later Israel) and when he was willing to sacrifice Isaac. Our belief in God must similarly be demonstrated by our obedience to Him. Because we have failed in our obedience to Him, we need a Saviour, and that is where the Jewish Messiah, Jesus Christ, comes in. He has taken our punishment on Himself, so that we can be reconciled to God - and again it depends on whether we will believe Him or not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture