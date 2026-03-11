Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

A few years ago I had an online chat with an Iranian jihadi who stated openly that if they one day had a nuclear weapon they would not hesitate to use it on Tel Aviv. I replied “and what about the 20% of Israelis who are Arabs, the ‘Palestinians’ the other side of the Green Line and in Gaza who would be killed or radiated?” His answer was “Any who opposed the ‘Zionist entity’ would be martyrs welcomed in Jannah (paradise) and those that supported it would go to Jahannam (hell)”. Either way all would die and that was a price worth paying to destroy Israel.

It is not possible to negotiate with this mindset.

Important for all to realize this is fundamental in Islam. It is call taqiyya. It is ok to deceive and lie in negotiations.

Yassar Arafat was very good at this too. https://www.jns.org/why-negotiate-with-liars/

