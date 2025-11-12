Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

User's avatar
The Holy Land's avatar
The Holy Land
43m

The Jews have an option today that they didn't have 90 years ago.

Jeff's avatar
Jeff
40m

If the British authorities cared about their Jewish population they would have called out any and all necessary police and even military to ensure that Jewish fans could have attended the match unmolested. Yes, that would have resulted in some ugly scenes caught on video, but it would have been a definitive statement that they weren’t going to tolerate aggression directed to the Jewish community simply for the crime of being Jewish. Instead, the government meekly allowed this primitive hatred to carry the day, so going forward the radical Muslims and their toadies will feel even more emboldened to threaten violence. And why not? No one is stopping them

