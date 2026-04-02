Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
3d

One of the great ironies of history: The mass persecutions, ethnic cleanings and genocides of Jews over the past few centuries are what made Israel the powerhouse it is today. Jew haters are too stupid to understand that they continue to make the case for a strong Jewish state better than any Zionist ever could.

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Suzy's avatar
Suzy
3d

Exactly right. Every time a fellow Jew describes how they have changed in the past 2.5 years, I jump up and say “yes, me too!” Absolutely obsessed with our history, the birth and travails of Zionism, everything. Am Yisrael Chai!

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