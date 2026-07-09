Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill Grunewald's avatar
Jill Grunewald
5h

Vanessa, you are a rock star! Your thoughts and writing always lift my spirits as you speak from the heart with such truth and passion, as well as dedication to our people and how to fix the world. I always look forward to your writings. You are my inspiration! Thank you! 🙏🏻 תודה רבה!

Reply
Share
Martin Sinkoff's avatar
Martin Sinkoff
5h

I agree with everything Jill Grunewald writes below. No other comment needed. Thanks Vanessa!

"Vanessa, you are a rock star! Your thoughts and writing always lift my spirits as you speak from the heart with such truth and passion, as well as dedication to our people and how to fix the world. I always look forward to your writings. You are my inspiration! Thank you! 🙏🏻 תודה רבה!"

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture