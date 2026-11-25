An exhibit at Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial institution to the victims of the Holocaust (photo: Snowscat/Unsplash)

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This is a guest essay by Andrew Khazen , a self-described average gentile worried about his Jewish friends.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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Picture a politician on the Left telling an Indigenous nation to stop tying itself to its land, its people and its history, and to become just a faith. The same “progressives” who make a point of land acknowledgments, anti-racism, and decolonizing everything would call it erasure, and they would bury him.

Say it about Jews, polish the wording a little, and you get Michigan’s newly elected senator.

On November 17, 2026, Abdul El-Sayed said Israel ought to be a country that “does not identify itself with a culture or a faith.” To the ignorant and willfully blind, it sounds like a call for equality.

Jews are not only a faith; they’re a people indigenous to that land, and Israel is the one country where they aren’t a minority. Asking it alone to stop being Jewish, when dozens of countries and Indigenous nations keep their national, cultural, or religious identity without anyone blinking, isn’t equality. It’s anti-Zionist erasure made to sound “progressive.” If it isn’t deliberate, he can say why Israel is the only country he holds to that standard without falling back on anti-Zionist libels.

No more than a day after El-Sayed’s prescription for Israel, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani demonstrated the same impulse when asked whether he could give October 7th its own day of mourning before turning to Israel’s conduct in Gaza. He responded that there had to be “room to mourn everyone,” then described his approach as a “politics of universality.”

Jewish suffering, it seems, cannot be allowed to stand on its own; it must immediately be universalized, folded into a broader indictment in which the particular experience of Jews disappears.

This isn’t an abstract question of national identity. The Jewish bond to that land never broke, and centuries of persecution, expulsion, and pogroms taught us that our survival couldn’t depend on the goodwill of others. As Israeli journalist Haviv Rettig Gur put it, “The founding of Israel is the day we stopped dying, literally.”

But this isn’t really about anyone’s favorite anti-Zionist populist, the founding of the modern State of Israel, or even Jews. It’s about everyone who says they stand against erasure and oppression, then goes quiet the moment it’s Jews on the receiving end.

By now the script writes itself. Every time something like this happens, online or in person, the same thing plays out: Most act as if nothing was said, and the rest double down with the bad-faith line that “Israel should just be secular,” as if that answered why Israel alone should have to give up its Jewish identity. Missing that seems to be the point.

Since Mamdani’s campaign for mayor of New York, I’ve watched polished anti-Jewish rhetoric become more common and more entrenched. But plenty of us have spelled it out, and they still don’t want to know. Many of the same people who can spot a skinhead from “the Right” a mile away go blind when the equivalent comes from their own side.

They know how to condemn Nazi Germany from a distance, when history has already made the moral lines unmistakable. At the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests, they invoked the Holocaust freely, casting themselves as the people who would have hidden Anne Frank, trivializing the very history they claim to honor.

But they were participating in a popular spectacle, encouraged by politicians and surrounded by people affirming their actions. Hiding Jews in Nazi-occupied Europe meant defying the prevailing climate and risking their life and the lives of their family. Whatever risks people might face for helping immigrants today, they are nowhere near the same.

The spectacle itself also did little to improve immigrants’ lives. Few of them, if any, pushed for amnesty or a path to citizenship before, during, or after the elections, the kind of realistic reform that could actually change lives. Instead they carried slogans like “No one is illegal on stolen land,” the same framing used to brand Israel illegitimate, which help no immigrant and amount to nothing more than social signaling. Once it stopped being the cause of the moment, most moved on.

Even worse, they take what was done to Jews and turn it against us in the genocide libel. Then, when Jews are having our history erased and are being targeted today, they look the other way.

The polish isn’t just why they miss it. It’s also their excuse. With historical hindsight, the lines are already drawn: The Nazis were evil, the victims were victims, and the rescuers were heroes. It’s easy to picture yourself on the right side when history has already told you which side that was. Noticing anti-Jewish hate in its polished form, anti-Zionism, is what separates those who like to play the rescuer from those who attempted to give “Never Again” its due weight.

Today, no one has drawn the lines for you, or made speaking out popular. It’s coming from our friends, our favorite celebrities, and people we thought we admired. Seeing it means questioning your own circles, and yourself.

Being on the right side of history is easy when it doesn’t cost someone anything in the present. That’s part of why the imagined rescuer is so appealing. It lets people feel like one of the good ones without having to do anything. But nobody is asking them to hide a family in their attic. What’s being asked is far less dramatic and hasn’t been romanticized. It hasn’t been rehearsed: to recognize anti-Zionism, and to confront it even when that costs them something.

In a way, the cost is the point. More and more of Jew-hatred now doesn’t wear a swastika. It comes dressed as progress, anti-racism, or justice. Many people only recognize it when it matches the picture in their heads: Nazi salutes and open racial hatred. Anything that doesn’t fit tends to get waved off. Taking it seriously can mean challenging friends, questioning a cause you believe in, or admitting that some of what you “know” about Jews, Israel, or Zionism is a lie.

It comes from the Nazis and the Soviets, and they’ve been repeating it. Seeing anti-Zionism for what it is should reveal something that ought to go without saying. Extending empathy to Jews shouldn’t have to complicate one’s politics, worldview, and self-image. Yet here we are.

The burden falls on Jews to prove the hatred is real. We’re expected to explain, qualify, and justify our experiences before they get the benefit of the doubt other minorities often get without question. Our concerns get written off as exaggerated, political, or a way to shut down criticism of Israel. So Jews end up having to argue that it’s even happening, while most others get to feel good about “opposing antisemitism,” as long as it never asks anything of them.

Author Dara Horn has written about how we teach the Holocaust in ways that let people mourn dead Jews while paying little attention to the living. She put words to something we’ve seen for a long time: People are too comfortable picturing themselves as one of the Righteous Among the Nations (an official honorific bestowed by the State of Israel on non-Jews who risked their lives, freedom, or safety to rescue Jews from extermination or deportation during the Holocaust), and too eager to signal it.

They give themselves the honor without ever having come close to deserving a place in that conversation.

What happens when the test isn’t a role-play or posting about hiding Anne Frank in an attic? What happens when it’s an offhand comment about “Zionists,” a slogan singling out the only Jewish state at a rally they otherwise support, or a Jewish friend telling them what they’re going through, and they’re tempted to explain it back to them?

Unlike today’s self-proclaimed “good ones,” the people who actually hid Jews didn’t have the benefit of knowing what history would make of their choices. Most were ordinary people who went against everyone around them, and kept making the same choice, day after day, expecting nothing for it.

Many later said they had only done what any decent person would. Those moments mean giving up friends, comfort, even the way they see themselves. That’s the price of doing what they supposedly pride themselves on.

Speaking up today isn’t the same as hiding a family in your attic, and none of us should pretend that the two are comparable. But for those who won’t even do that, believing they would have hidden Jews in the 1930s becomes self-assurance: a way to feel like the exception to history while they look away, or repeat rhetoric they would recoil from if they were willing to examine where it came from.

The point of remembering the Holocaust was never just to imagine what we would have done back then. It was to learn to spot the warning signs, the excuses, and the everyday indifference when they show up again, in our own time, among the people we know. Israel is where Jews stopped betting their lives on the righteous neighbor, because when it counted, that neighbor was the rare exception.

For those who cannot understand why that matters, they have no business telling Israel what it should be.

That’s the real test behind all the talk about unlearning, doing the work, checking your “privilege,” and “decolonizing” your mind. Real deconstruction means confronting the anti-Jewish hatred you’ve internalized, polished, or not. And it often means standing alone.

If they cannot name anti-Zionism for what it is, they haven’t unlearned as much as they think. They just picked up the vocabulary. Solidarity that disappears the moment it costs them something was only ever a word. Pressure reveals what’s worth standing on, and whether they actually stand on it.