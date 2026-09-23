Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
2h

Free Palestine? Number one, Palestine is an historical regional name that was applied to the land of Israel and Judea by outside powers, most notably the Roman Empire. Number two, free them to do what? Kill more Jews? Because that's all they do. They need to be ousted from Israel's land. PM Sharon never should have given into the worldwide pressure to give Israeli land for peace.

Even their fellow Jihadists don't want the Gazan Muslims, which says a lot about the people who voted for Hamas and took part in the Oct. 7th barbaric and savage slaughter of men, women, children and babies.

Reply
Share
Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
3h

You might have listened to them, but that courtesy only goes one way. Assuming the Palestine Arabs have no agency is the height of racism, the bigotry of low expectations. Glad to hear you will be more selective with your time in the future.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture