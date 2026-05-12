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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
6h

Nachum, good article. And if there was ever a country or people that would truly regard nuclear weapons as a last resort, it would be Israel.

For 75 years Israel has been attacked, threatened, invaded, terrorized, and surrounded by enemies openly calling for its destruction. Yet despite all of that, Israel has not committed genocide, has not built a culture around mass slaughter, and when wrongdoing has occurred, there have been investigations, reprimands, trials, and removals from military service. That is what democracies do. That is what societies that value human life do.

What makes Iran so frightening is the exact opposite mentality. When a regime embraces martyrdom, apocalyptic ideology, and religious fanaticism, traditional deterrence becomes far less reliable. That is why Iran can never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

In many ways, Israel and Iran represent opposite models of what nuclear responsibility looks like. Israel’s deterrent exists to prevent annihilation. Iran’s leadership openly glorifies destruction and death. That distinction matters enormously.

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Sam's avatar
Sam
1h

While Europe and Canada strugglewith deindustrialization, energy dependency, and demographic stagnation, Israel has been quietly building one of the most formidable small-nation portfolios on earth.

Militarily, it operates technology its critics can't match. Cyber, drone warfare, missile defense — Israel isn't catching up to anyone; others are catching up to it.

Economically, its GDP per capita now rivals major European economies, driven by a tech sector that produces more Nasdaq-listed companies per capita than any nation outside the US. That's not luck — that's compounding investment in human capital over decades.

The diplomatic friction with Europe and Canada is real, but largely irrelevant to Israel's trajectory. Trade diversifies, alliances shift, and nations that build real capacity outlast the ones that substitute rhetoric for results.

Critics make noise. Israel makes progress.

The gap isn't closing — it's widening.

One million jews will make Aliya from those countries and it will surely continue the brain drain to Israel from long time enemies of Jews.

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