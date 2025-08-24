Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
noah g.'s avatar
noah g.
2h

our retribution and eventual elimination of H*m*s should become an unofficial holiday called Yom Faforim

Bless America's avatar
Bless America
2hEdited

Excellent piece. Yes, Israel is armed to its teeth and essentially is defending the entire West. Here is then a larger problem: the West no longer distinguishes between right and wrong. Perhaps it never truly did, as the horrific persecution of Jews for so long has shown. The West is weak, mentally ill, and responding to an appeasing complex once it regards Islam's domination as inevitable . The proof is that the West takes no measures against that very possible future. America, being still young and still principled, is not yet under such urgent peril, but as soon as Jew hatred appears, unexpected, we know what comes next. Come 2028, new elections, who knows? We can't despair, as we still have the miraculous fact of Jewish survival. But we need leadership.

