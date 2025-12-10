photo: Levi Meir Clancy/Unsplash

In this video talk below, Future of Jewish founder Joshua Hoffman delivers a clear and forceful explanation about why so many Jewish responses fall short to accelerating antisemitism.

He begins by confronting a truth many avoid: While there are rare exceptions, anti-Zionism and antisemitism are overwhelmingly intertwined. The mistake, he argues, is treating the exceptions as if they define the rule. In reality, anti-Zionism functions as antisemitism the vast majority of the time — sometimes by intention, often by outcome. And unless we face that honestly, we cannot hope to effectively combat it.

From there, Hoffman examines why current efforts repeatedly fail. Outrage and moral appeals, he notes, tend to energize those already on our side, but seldom shift the views of anyone else.

And treating antisemitism as just another form of bigotry misses its distinctive nature. Other hatreds punch down; antisemitism punches both down and up, creating a uniquely durable and conspiratorial worldview that adapts across political movements.

Misdiagnosis makes things worse: When communities frame antisemitism as exclusively a Far-Right problem, they overlook Left-wing and Islamist expressions of the same hatred. These blind spots leave communities exposed precisely where they feel safest.

Hoffman then lays out a path forward that begins with intellectual honesty: calling out antisemitism no matter who it comes from, even when it’s politically incorrect and inconvenient. He warns against building superficial “alliances” with other minority groups when doing so muddles the unique character of antisemitism and dilutes Jewish advocacy. Instead, he argues for a far different strategy — from the bottom up, in a Jewish world that is predominantly top-down.

If you’re interested in having Joshua Hoffman speak to your organization or community, please send an email to: talks@jewishfuture.global