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The Holy Land News
3h

Zionism is the movement for the Jewish People’s national self-determination in their ancestral homeland.

Zionism stands as a remarkable example of decolonization, in which an oppressed and exiled people returned to their ancestral homeland, revived their ancient language, and built a vibrant democracy.

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🎼HOMAYOON,Z🎗️👑's avatar
🎼HOMAYOON,Z🎗️👑
2h

Teshuvah means more than repentance. It means return — to memory, to identity, to the courage to become who we were meant to be.

The Jewish people did not survive two thousand years merely to be tolerated. Zionism gave our ancient longing a home, and our hope a responsibility.

“Next year in Jerusalem” is not only a prayer. It is a reminder: a people that remembers where it came from can have the courage to build where it is going.

Am Yisrael Chai. 🇮🇱✡️

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