Fighting antisemitism is no longer useful if we don't go inward.
If we define ourselves predominantly through the fight against antisemitism, we risk reinforcing the very image they project onto us.
Future of Jewish is the ultimate newsletter by and for people passionate about Judaism and Israel. Subscribe to better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world.
Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand and become smarter about the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free of advertising and accessible to all.
This is a guest essay by Adam Louis-Klein, who is completing his PhD in Anthropology at McGill University in Montreal. This essay also appeared in Canadian Zionist Forum.
You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
We are living through a turning point in Jewish history.
The attacks of October 7th were not just another round of violence between Israel and Gaza. They marked a rupture — both a shift into a new era and a reopening of old, unfinished histories.
As Yardena Schwartz recently wrote in her book on the 1929 Hebron massacre1, Hamas’ actions echo back to the earliest days of the Muslim Brotherhood and figures like Haj Amin Al-Husseini, an early Islamist who collaborated with the Nazis. October 7th was not simply terror; it was a continuation of a century-long war on Jewish existence.
What’s different now is that the old division of labor — where antisemitic violence was “outsourced” to the Middle East — is breaking down. Today, it’s being extended and mirrored by the ideological “anti-Zionism” of the West.
But I believe something else is emerging too — on our own side. A shift and a return.
Today, I want to take up a challenge posed by journalist Matti Friedman at the recent American Jewish Committee Global Forum. In a powerful talk, Friedman described how much of the legacy media has been compromised by institutional “anti-Zionism.” He noted that reporters today often no longer ask, “Is this true?” Instead they ask, “Who does this serve?” That’s not journalism; it’s Stalinist logic. And it began on university campuses.
Friedman made a provocative claim. He said: Given this capture, maybe it’s no longer even useful to fight antisemitism. What did he mean by this?
I think, at minimum, he was naming a deeper truth: that antisemitism is not a set of ideas to debate, but a structure of power. It mobilizes majorities to redefine what’s real — so that Jewish resistance, Jewish speech, Jewish life itself becomes not just wrong or criticizable, but illegible.
Former Israeli politician Einat Wilf has called this the placard strategy: the relentless attempt to pin every negative accusation onto the word Israel. And today, in the age of social media, that strategy has gone algorithmic. It circulates lies, libels, and incitement at astonishing speed.
The result? Antisemitism mutates into “anti-Zionism” not by shedding its past, but by burying it. Anti-zionism’s own roots in Nazism, Stalinism, and Islamism aren’t gone; they’re just hidden beneath a new surface, the language of “justice.”
So, what is Friedman’s response, then?
He says: Go inward. Don’t fight antisemitism. Learn Hebrew. Study our texts. Deepen our identity. Because if we define ourselves through the fight alone, we risk reinforcing the very image they project onto us — the defensive Jew, the defiant Jew, the Jew always on trial.
Because that’s what they want: not a conversation, but a courtroom. They want the spectacle of judgment, the performance of guilt. And simply standing in the dock can make the accusation seem plausible.
Now, I don’t believe we should stop fighting antisemitism and “anti-Zionism.” On the contrary, we must — but not as a standalone battle. What we face now is a single, deeper imperative: to reclaim who we are and to tell the truth about what we are up against.
I’ve felt the force of this calling in my own life. In the months before October 7th, I was living deep in the Amazon, with the Indigenous Desana people. My work there was centered on their own peoplehood. I was asking: Who are the Desana? What is their sacred story? What defines them — from within, not from without?
And that’s when it struck me. This is exactly what’s being taken from us Jews. In our absence, others have rewritten our story. We’ve been recast white colonists, Right-wing “racists,” generic “Zionists.” Our indigenous connection to the Land of Israel has been erased. Our peoplehood flattened. Our story silenced.
And here’s the irony: The very anti-colonial critique I studied in the academy — and that I still affirm in my work with the Desana — has been twisted. From a tool of affirmation, to one of erasure.
While I was with the Desana, I felt something else too: a strange kinship. A shared position that cuts across the binary of “white” and “indigenous.” They saw it too. I’ve seen it among other Indigenous peoples who recognize the Jewish story as their own, before activist networks impose a different script.
That’s where the myth of the Lost Tribes of Israel still lives. And in my own return to Jewish life after October 7th, I’ve come to feel like I’ve been walking my own Zoharic path — out of exile, and toward renewal.
But now, we face a new kind of exile. It’s not only the exile of past centuries; it’s a present-day estrangement. A sense of foreignness even here, in the West. Our right to be here is questioned. Our right to exist in Israel is attacked. And now it’s clear: The two are linked.
“Anti-Zionism” attacks its displaced image of Israel, and then incites violence against Diaspora Jews in its name. We are being exiled from institutions we helped build: the academy, liberalism, the Left. Once, we were cast as the model minority: the ideal diasporic intellectual, the archetypal victim. But that role was always conditional. As Arab political thought author Hussein Aboubakr Mansour has shown, it eventually flips. When the Jew is but the symbol of victimhood, rather than ordinary people, the next day the Jew becomes the symbol of oppression. And the old exclusions return.
So, what do we do?
We must reclaim our language. We do not cede the ground. We are an oppressed people fighting a system of institutional racism whose shape we know in our bones.
Yes, the academy has devolved into ideological mob-rule. But we can still return it to its center. We must rebuild the space of reason — where tsedek (justice), emet (truth), and chesed (loving-kindness) regain their authentic meanings.
To speak from a place of Jewish dignity then is not in conflict with being a light to the nations. Quite the opposite. In a world of distortion, exclusion, and libel, we must fight for the truth — not only for ourselves, but for what is true in all of us.
We are not survivalists. We are not fighting just to persist. Our survival today is now bound to the survival of truth itself, in a world where it is once again under siege.
So I would suggest, then, in response to Matti Friedman's challenge: To fight “anti-Zionism” and to reaffirm the deeper meaning of our peoplehood are not two paths. They are one. We are now on our own masot, our own journeys through the desert, with many stations ahead before we arrive at redemption. Like the Book of Numbers, the path is uneven.
But we know what we’re fighting for. And that’s what matters.
The Hebron massacre was the killing of 60-plus Jews on August 24, 1929 in Hebron, Mandatory Palestine. The event also left scores seriously wounded or maimed. Jewish homes were pillaged and synagogues were ransacked.
Antisemitism is an active Program by trained Far Right operators in The State. It is an Active Psyops, internationally directed by violent institutions set up to subjugate Jews in the diaspora. Once you realise this the battle is half won. Further, we have put in place and monitored and outed these people here in London. This fight has been vital for ALL the original targets of the Nazis, including Britain, America and Russia. This time the Nazis re-formed The Nazi Party and wanted the re-match to bring the original Allies of World War Two to blows once again. Well, they failed. Furthermore, Israel is now rightly seen as a vital bulwark against Nazism, and their Islamist Fellow travellers. Both of these Ideologies bring Darkness and the end of Civilisation. Our job has been a superb victory! It has been achieved by people who have an ABSOLUTE Adherence to the Anti-Nazi calling: Jewish collaboration with non-Jewish anti-Nazis. One of the many lessons learned is that in this regard The Jewish People do need the active Diaspora, and non-Jewish anti Nazis to succeed in Defeating Nazism. Please remember this.
I recommend “Ghosts of a Holy War: The 1929 Massacre in Palestine That Ignited the Arab-Israeli Conflict,” by Yardena Schwartz. The Hebron massacre of nearly 70 men, women and children by their Arab neighbors was a brutal precursor by almost 100 years to the Hamas-Palestinian slaughter-torture of Israelis in the “Gaza Envelope” and at the Nova Festival in Southern Israel. I also recommend Oren Kessler’s “Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East Conflict”; “The War of Return: How Western Indulgence of the Palestinian Dream Has Obstructed the Path to Peace,” by Adi Schwartz and Einat Wilf; and “On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization,” by Douglas Murray. Murray writes about October 7, 2023, and its aftermath. For the time-pressed, I suggest “The Ten Big anti-Israel Lies and How to Refute Them With Truth,” by Alan Dershowitz. His most recent publication is “Palestinianism,” a phrase I have heard Dr. Wilf previously use. Another Dershowitz book is: “Defending Israel (Against Hamas and its Radical Left Enablers)”; Continuing: “The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West—and Why Only They Can Save It”, by Melanie Phillips”; “After the Pogrom: 7 October, Israel and the Crisis of Civilisation,” by Brendan O’Neill; “The Jews: An Indigenous People,” by Ben M. Freeman (I’ve often learned of these books by following the authors); “When the Stones Speak: The Remarkable Discovery of the City of David & What Israel’s Enemies Don’t Want You to Know,” by Doron Spielman; “Israeloph✡️bia: The Newest Version of the Oldest Hatred & What to Do About It,” by Jake Wallis Simons; “American Intifada: Israel, the Gaza War, and the New Antisemitism,” by Uri Kaufman; “Israel and Civilization: The Fate of the Jewish Nation and the Destiny of the West,” by Josh Hammer; and “The Invention of the “Palestinians” —The Revised Edition—27 Theses They Won’t Let You Hear Argued at the University on Israelophobia, Judaism, the Middle East, and Related Matters “ by Emmett Laor. This is hardly an exhaustive list. There are may other works and authors. Virtually all have their own podcasts and Substack, as well as You Tube Accounts and Channels, including “The Green Prince,” “Son of Hamas” Mosab Hassan Yousef; and Ayan Hirsi Ali (I believe that is correct), author of “Infidel” and other works.