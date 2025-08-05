Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
1hEdited

Antisemitism is an active Program by trained Far Right operators in The State. It is an Active Psyops, internationally directed by violent institutions set up to subjugate Jews in the diaspora. Once you realise this the battle is half won. Further, we have put in place and monitored and outed these people here in London. This fight has been vital for ALL the original targets of the Nazis, including Britain, America and Russia. This time the Nazis re-formed The Nazi Party and wanted the re-match to bring the original Allies of World War Two to blows once again. Well, they failed. Furthermore, Israel is now rightly seen as a vital bulwark against Nazism, and their Islamist Fellow travellers. Both of these Ideologies bring Darkness and the end of Civilisation. Our job has been a superb victory! It has been achieved by people who have an ABSOLUTE Adherence to the Anti-Nazi calling: Jewish collaboration with non-Jewish anti-Nazis. One of the many lessons learned is that in this regard The Jewish People do need the active Diaspora, and non-Jewish anti Nazis to succeed in Defeating Nazism. Please remember this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
1h

I recommend “Ghosts of a Holy War: The 1929 Massacre in Palestine That Ignited the Arab-Israeli Conflict,” by Yardena Schwartz. The Hebron massacre of nearly 70 men, women and children by their Arab neighbors was a brutal precursor by almost 100 years to the Hamas-Palestinian slaughter-torture of Israelis in the “Gaza Envelope” and at the Nova Festival in Southern Israel. I also recommend Oren Kessler’s “Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East Conflict”; “The War of Return: How Western Indulgence of the Palestinian Dream Has Obstructed the Path to Peace,” by Adi Schwartz and Einat Wilf; and “On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization,” by Douglas Murray. Murray writes about October 7, 2023, and its aftermath. For the time-pressed, I suggest “The Ten Big anti-Israel Lies and How to Refute Them With Truth,” by Alan Dershowitz. His most recent publication is “Palestinianism,” a phrase I have heard Dr. Wilf previously use. Another Dershowitz book is: “Defending Israel (Against Hamas and its Radical Left Enablers)”; Continuing: “The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West—and Why Only They Can Save It”, by Melanie Phillips”; “After the Pogrom: 7 October, Israel and the Crisis of Civilisation,” by Brendan O’Neill; “The Jews: An Indigenous People,” by Ben M. Freeman (I’ve often learned of these books by following the authors); “When the Stones Speak: The Remarkable Discovery of the City of David & What Israel’s Enemies Don’t Want You to Know,” by Doron Spielman; “Israeloph✡️bia: The Newest Version of the Oldest Hatred & What to Do About It,” by Jake Wallis Simons; “American Intifada: Israel, the Gaza War, and the New Antisemitism,” by Uri Kaufman; “Israel and Civilization: The Fate of the Jewish Nation and the Destiny of the West,” by Josh Hammer; and “The Invention of the “Palestinians” —The Revised Edition—27 Theses They Won’t Let You Hear Argued at the University on Israelophobia, Judaism, the Middle East, and Related Matters “ by Emmett Laor. This is hardly an exhaustive list. There are may other works and authors. Virtually all have their own podcasts and Substack, as well as You Tube Accounts and Channels, including “The Green Prince,” “Son of Hamas” Mosab Hassan Yousef; and Ayan Hirsi Ali (I believe that is correct), author of “Infidel” and other works.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture