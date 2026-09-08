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We live in a strange “moral” age.

We have never had more explanations for why people behave badly, and we have rarely seemed less willing to believe that people who behave badly can actually change.

Someone becomes controlling in a relationship and we know the vocabulary. Maybe he has an anxious attachment style. Maybe he grew up around abandonment. Maybe unpredictability in childhood trained his nervous system to experience distance as danger.

Someone disappears when intimacy becomes serious and we can explain that too. Someone is angry because he was never heard. Someone is selfish because she was never secure. Someone pushes people away because she fears being abandoned. Someone clings because he fears the exact same thing.

We have become extraordinarily sophisticated at explaining ourselves, and some of that is good. Understanding where our behavior comes from can be one of the first steps toward changing it. We inherit families, fears, habits, wounds, temperaments, experiences, and ways of protecting ourselves that were often formed long before we understood what they were doing to us.

But somewhere along the way, explanation began quietly slipping into exoneration. “I understand why I did that” became dangerously close to “therefore I was justified in doing it.” And at exactly the same time, we developed another instinct that seems almost completely contradictory: Once somebody hurts us badly enough, all of that psychological complexity can suddenly disappear.

Now the vocabulary changes: toxic, narcissist, red flag, manipulative, unsafe, believe people when they show you who they are, cut them off, never look back. Suddenly the person who was supposedly the complicated product of childhood wounds, attachment patterns, family dynamics, trauma, insecurity, biology, and experience becomes very simple.

He did something terrible. Therefore, that is who he is. She failed you. Therefore, that is her character. One ugly chapter becomes the entire biography. We have somehow created a culture capable of explaining almost anything and forgiving almost nothing.

And then Judaism gives us Selichot. Every year, before Rosh Hashanah and through the Ten Days of Repentance, Jews gather late at night or early in the morning and perform an ancient ritual that refuses both of these extremes.

Selichot does not allow us to hide behind explanation, and it does not allow us to believe that failure is permanent. It demands something far harder: responsibility without hopelessness, guilt without permanent shame, accountability without cancellation. It tells us: Your past may explain you. It does not excuse you. And then, almost in the same breath: Your past may condemn what you did. It does not get to determine who you become.

That tension is the entire idea of teshuvah.

The language of Selichot is striking because it is not primarily therapeutic language. We do not stand before God and say, “I behaved badly because my father was emotionally unavailable.” Or, “I became controlling because I developed abandonment anxiety.” Or, “I withdrew because intimacy activated a childhood defense mechanism.” Or, “I was cruel because my nervous system was dysregulated.”

Those things may all be true, and Judaism is not asking us to pretend they are irrelevant. But Selichot asks a different question first: What did you do?

Ashamnu, we say — we have been guilty. Bagadnu, we say — we have betrayed. Gazalnu, we say — we have stolen.

The confessional language is uncomfortable because it does something the human ego hates: It removes the footnotes. There is no “ashamnu, but you have to understand what she did first.” No “bagadnu, although technically I was triggered.” No “I hurt him, but my therapist says I was acting from a wound.”

Human beings are exceptionally talented at constructing explanations that leave our self-image intact. We rarely wake up and decide to become villains. We tell ourselves stories. I raised my voice because nobody listens to me. I lied because the truth would have caused unnecessary pain. I withdrew because I needed boundaries. I humiliated him because he humiliated me first. I became controlling because I cared. I stopped calling because I was protecting my peace.

Nearly every bad act comes with a theory of why it was actually reasonable.

Selichot interrupts the argument. Maybe your childhood explains your anger, but you still screamed at someone you loved. Maybe your attachment style explains why uncertainty terrified you, but you still tried to control another human being. Maybe your fear of rejection explains why you disappeared, but someone still experienced your disappearance as abandonment. Maybe your insecurity explains why you became jealous, but another person still had to live inside your suspicion.

This is where Judaism is far more demanding than much of modern self-help culture. Judaism is interested in understanding human nature, but eventually Judaism asks the question that all serious moral systems must ask: Now that you understand yourself better, what are you going to do differently?

Insight is not teshuvah. Vocabulary is not teshuvah. Self-awareness is not teshuvah. Even guilt is not teshuvah. They may help begin the process, but eventually, life puts you back in the same room.

Someone disappoints you again. Someone does not text back. Someone criticizes you. Someone triggers your insecurity. Someone challenges your ego. Someone makes you feel unseen. Someone gets too close. Someone starts pulling away. And then comes the real test: Do you do what you always did, or do you choose differently?

That is why teshuvah is such a radical idea. It assumes that history influences us without imprisoning us. Your childhood gets a vote, your trauma gets a vote, your family gets a vote, your previous relationships get a vote, your temperament gets a vote, and your fears get a vote — but none of them gets a veto over the person you are capable of becoming.

“That is just who I am” is one of the least Jewish sentences imaginable.

I am impatient. I am avoidant. I am anxious. I have anger issues. I do not trust people. I shut down. I get jealous. I push people away.

Modern psychology can give us useful names for recurring patterns, but labels become dangerous when descriptions become identities and identities become destinies.

There is an enormous difference between saying, “I tend to respond to intimacy by withdrawing,” and saying, “I am avoidant, so this is what I do.” One describes a pattern; the other risks turning the pattern into permission.

Selichot refuses the permission. Judaism says that however many times you have behaved a certain way, you are still responsible for the next time.

But here is where Judaism becomes equally radical in the opposite direction: It refuses to let the person judging you make your worst act your permanent identity either. The entire High Holiday season rests on one almost scandalously optimistic proposition: A human being can become different.

Judaism takes wrongdoing extremely seriously, but it does not necessarily turn wrongdoing into ontology. There is a difference between doing something terrible and being a terrible person. Teshuvah does not assume that because someone once behaved badly, he is therefore metaphysically incapable of becoming better.

There is something almost cruel about a culture that tells people to confront their trauma, go to therapy, identify their patterns, become self-aware, “do the work” — and then tells them that the worst thing they ever did is who they really are. What exactly was all the work for?

Judaism gives a harder and more hopeful answer: You do not get to escape what you did by explaining why you did it, and nobody gets to automatically erase the possibility that you could become more than what you did.

That may be the genius of Selichot. It refuses two comforting lies. The first lie is: I could not help it. The second is: I can never change. Both relieve us of responsibility for the future. If I could not help it, there is nothing for me to repair. If I can never change, there is no point trying.

Teshuvah destroys both excuses. You could have behaved differently — and next time, you still can. It refuses to soften every wrong into a symptom, but it also refuses to freeze every sinner at the scene of the crime.

You hurt someone? Own it. You lied? Own it. You allowed fear to dictate how you loved someone? Own it. You let insecurity become cruelty, ego become stubbornness, resentment become punishment, or pain become an excuse to inflict pain? Own it. Do not hide behind what happened to you, but then do something equally difficult: Do not hide inside what you did either. Change.

There is a strange comfort in permanent shame because permanent shame asks surprisingly little of us. If I tell myself, “I am just a terrible person,” then the verdict is already in. Case closed. But teshuvah will not let us close the case. It says: You do not get to hate yourself instead of changing yourself, you do not get to turn guilt into an identity, and you do not get to spend the rest of your life dramatically mourning the person you were while refusing to become the person you could be.

Repentance is not self-loathing. It is responsibility aimed forward. Perhaps that is why the Hebrew word teshuvah does not literally mean repentance. It means return — return to the person you were supposed to be before fear, pride, anger, pain, insecurity, and habit carried you somewhere else.

Selichot therefore asks something far more difficult than contemporary culture’s two easiest responses to human failure: Understand yourself so thoroughly that you can no longer pretend not to know why you behave the way you do. Take responsibility so completely that your explanations cannot become excuses. And then believe in human change so stubbornly that even your worst behavior does not become a prophecy.

Every year we return to Selichot because Judaism understands something uncomfortable about human beings.

We will fail again. We will rationalize again. We will hurt people we love. We will become frightened and selfish and defensive and proud. But perhaps we will catch ourselves sooner. Perhaps the apology will come faster. Perhaps the ego will surrender earlier. Perhaps the same wound will produce a different response. Perhaps the person standing at Selichot this year will not be exactly the person who stood there last year.

That is the wager Judaism makes on us: Nobody’s biography has to end at his worst chapter.

So this year, Selichot asks us to contemplate one question: Now that I understand what happened to me, and now that I understand what I did because of it, who am I going to become next?