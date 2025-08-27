Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
5h

I agree! The acceptance at face value that these people are helpless journalists is unbelievable!! As is the acceptance of the Hamas death figures. You will be vindicated in the end!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rabbi Menachem Levine's avatar
Rabbi Menachem Levine
4h

https://substack.com/@thinktorah/note/c-138600957

"Consider the press as a powerful instrument that the government can manipulate," proclaimed Joseph Goebbels, the notorious Nazi propaganda chief.

In today's landscape, many media organizations are uncritically repeating Hamas's narrative, employing tactics reminiscent of those used by the Nazis. Goebbels also famously stated, "If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it," and this deceitful strategy is being wielded with alarming effectiveness.

Hamas alleges food shortages, yet aid convoys are discovered hidden in their warehouses. They concoct exaggerated civilian casualty figures, claim false hospital bombings, and devise false "peace" plans—all while brutally targeting their people who seek assistance, laying the blame squarely on Israel.

Disturbingly, numerous Western media outlets irresponsibly circulate these unverified claims from Hamas as if they were undeniable truths. It is deeply troubling that a significant segment of the liberal media is complicit in perpetuating Hamas's terrorism.

In light of history, these actions are nothing short of modern-day blood libels, watering the seeds of anti-Semitism and enabling Hamas's evil actions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture