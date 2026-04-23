Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Not Looking Away's avatar
Not Looking Away
1h

Well written and simultaneously disturbing. I have now seen the word turned into a perjurative adjective.

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Caroline Bass's avatar
Caroline Bass
1h

It's even cooler to call us baby killers. That's everyone's favorite phase since it makes them feel so superior and invokes emotion and rage against Jews

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