Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Mayfield's avatar
Doug Mayfield
6h

As a non Jew who supports Israel, I really can't, and therefore should not, comment on anything to do with Jewish holidays. But I can offer these thoughts . All human beings are imperfect regardless of gender, ethnicity, or religion which is why it makes sense to choose good values to guide one's life. And admitting the imperfection, that is, the possibility of error, does not make one less of a human being. To put it in the vernacular, it means that as an individual human being, it is incumbent upon you to get your act together. That is, do the hard thinking to make your life the best it can be. And as far as I can tell, Judaism is fully consistent with making that effort, while in my view, both Islam and leftist ideology are definitely not so.

Reply
Share
The Good Good Edit's avatar
The Good Good Edit
5h

I LOVED this 😍😍😍

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture