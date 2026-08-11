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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Matt, your article really upset me—not because it isn't excellent, because it is, but because it raises a question that continually bothers me: where is the accountability?

Israel is investigating the failures that led to October 7. Why isn't there an equally serious reckoning among our large, well-funded Jewish organizations? When did they recognize what was happening on university campuses? Why were so many caught unprepared for the propaganda war that followed October 7? Why was the response so ineffective when, as your article argues, the ideological groundwork had been developing for years?

These organizations raise enormous amounts of money. Where does it go, what results are they producing, and who is held responsible when they fail? I don't want another conference, another committee or another fundraising campaign. I want an independent examination that asks the leadership hard questions and publishes the answers.

We demand accountability from Israel for October 7. We should be willing to demand accountability from our own Jewish institutions for what happened afterward.

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Earon Davis's avatar
Earon Davis
1h

Excellent and important. There is one larger takeaway, in my opinion. The societies of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Islamic Asia and Africa are irredeemably and inexorably anti-Jewish. We can find "safe" places and allies for a time, but we are hated for our very contributions and creations. We are hated because our very presence undermines and denies Christianity, Islam, and even more importantly, atheism. We are hated because we assimilate and because we still don't disappear. We are hated because we have shown Greco-Romanism, and even the supposed enlightenment, to have been barbaric and not as foundational to current Western civikization as people today would like to believe.

We are the evidence of the failures of the enlightenment as well as the reformation of the enlightenment embodied by the American experiment and its Judeo-christian partnership. Christianity, atheism, and Islam are intent on destroying the evidence.

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