Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
5h

The West ignores the charade because the alternative is to admit that Hamas, Hezbollah, the Palestinian Authority have lied to and manipulated the West for decades, that the Palestinians have no interest in peace with Israel, that they are uninterested in a two-state solution, and that the destruction of Israel remains their objective. The West pays no price for the survival and rejuvenation of Hamas, and the West is growing less concerned about the price Israel will pay.

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Malcolm's avatar
Malcolm
4h

Dead is dead no matter what name or under whatever branding they call themselves, they are scum of the earth and we don't stop until every last one of those vile despicable subhuman garbage are all dead, we hunt them down where ever they are and we don't stop until its done!!!

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