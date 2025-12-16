Future of Jewish

Bless America
Great read. Meticulous and true.

The miracle in the Hannukah story itself of the lasting oil is not historical, but the birth of the State of Israel is , and as a statistical miracle, one of utmost improbability, is what miracles can be said to be today, with full scientific background.

The history of Hannukah is uncontroversial :the Hasmoneans vanquished the Greeks and ruled for decades until Rome took over. This was also exceptional and improbable, situated between three huge Jewish defeats and exiles: Assyria, Babylon, Rome.

The Maccabees, led by a warrior priest, echo the ancient Levites, fanatical loyal Hebrews who likely gave Israel the sacred name of God and taught the Israelites their religion.

Warrior priests are indeed frightening. They can make the wrath of God palpable in human terms.

The world fears the Jews because they do appear supernatural, in the over-abundance of individual genius, the way this genius shaped the world ( Moses, Jesus, Marx, Freud, Einstein), and in the miraculous resilience and survival of the People, also eternal.

The moral genius of Israel guided an entire civilisation, but also created the burden of conscience that so many are discarding today in favour of new barbaric or demented tyrannies. Israel set a very high bar, which demoting Hannukah to food and gifts doesn't do justice. But the hope and the light - it is indeed a Festival of Lights-celebrates Israel's chosennes for such an inspired role in History appropriately.

Susan Sullivan
Wonderful! Just part of your astonishing history.

