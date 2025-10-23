Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Price, Ph.D.'s avatar
Ken Price, Ph.D.
3h

Wow, what a well-written, amazing and insightful essay. כל הכבוד לך.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lenore Wilkison's avatar
Lenore Wilkison
1h

Joshua, you are brilliant. Thank you. I'm trying to get up the courage to send this to my "woke-i-fied" children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture