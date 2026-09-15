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David Sherman's avatar
David Sherman
7h

Beautiful and touching. Thank you for writing and posting this, Nikki.

I've circulated it to my mailing list (of about 90). As I noted in my intro: "For those who haven’t had the experience: I have found that Chabad rabbis (and their wives) are consistently upbeat, caring, warm, enthusiastic, non-judgmental, encouraging and passionate in their love for all Jews and in their wish to make the world a better place by bringing Jews back to traditional Jewish life. I didn’t know Rabbi Eli Schlanger, but the description of him below would fit many Chabad rabbis. (Though I’ve never heard of one blowing shofar in an ICU before.)"

May you continue to carry Rabbi Schlanger's light in the world through acts of kindness, and by speaking up and taking action on behalf of our people.

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דָּוִד יוֹסֵף's avatar
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף
6h

This is how so many Jews approach life along with their fellow Jews and Gentiles. They continue to show love to all and sometimes face the evil in this world. There is so much secular society and Christians can learn from Jews that I as a Christian Zionist have taken this step in learning and loving the Jewish nation religious or secular. I love the statement when the Rabbi said your a Jew whether practicing the faith or not they still have the spark within and are still chosen by G-d.

I don't have many friends however the few friends I have are Jewish and are always there to share and show compassion and love in the darkest of times and when life is good. My friend is Orthodox and we worked together for 24 years and to this day our friendship is the strongest. We all need to stand with Israel and the Jewish nation whether they currently live in Israel or are still diaspora Jews.

I stand beside all Jews as we all should.

Glory to Hashem 🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 the living and eternal G-d of Abraham Isaac and Jacob. 🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱

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