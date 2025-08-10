Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maurice Yacowar's avatar
Maurice Yacowar
3m

In Architectures of Protection (!), the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria includes University of Victoria professor Beth Stuart’s antisemitic reflection on her sculptures in the show. In my view this is a serious lapse in the Gallery’s sense and responsibility. You can find my full analysis of Stuart’s work on yacowar.blogspot.com but here is a sample. Please pass it on because Facebook keeps cutting me.

Having carefully avoided mention of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, invasion and slaughter of Israel, here Stuart revives the centuries-old blood libel against the Jews: They want to kill your children! Even when they don’t need Christian blood for their matzo.

She cites a presumably Jewish “pundit” on Israeli TV Channel 14 in an “early 2024…. clip… saying every Palestinian over the age of four years is a potential terrorist and a necessary target of war.” So her sculptures’ mesh bags are the size of a four-year-old child. That quoted statement does seem monstrous — until you recall its context.

First, to represent Israel she chose the right wing news, politics and satire channel that even in Israel is considered extremist. Second, she again omits the October 7 context. A Hamas spokesman flatly stated “There are no civilians in Israel” — i.e., only targets in war. Among their many child victims was one infant whom Hamas reportedly microwaved to death in front of its parents. When Stuart attributes this monstrous “morality” to Israel, she not only blames the victim but charges him.

Third, Stuart’s allegation of extreme child abuse actually is true — but is a charge properly laid against the Palestinians. As Hamas has militarized their hospitals, schools, playgrounds, mosques — thus inviting their wartime attack — they have even more callously weaponized their own children. Their martyrdom culture encourages and rewards the very deaths of their children that they then bewail and blame upon Israel. Parents send their children to summer day camps to train as soldiers. Their schools — abetted by the UNRWA — continue to teach their children to hate and to kill the Jews.

Golda Meir’s sad prophecy still holds: “We won’t have peace until the Palestinians decide they love their own children more than they hate us.” The West’s reflex to blame Israel for the Gaza children’s deaths only encourages that vile abuse to continue. As does Stuart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EKB🎗️'s avatar
EKB🎗️
4m

The Nazis also thought they were the good guys. Though when it came to killing Jews they still had some shame so they did try to hide it as much as possible. Today the west has embraced nazism and celebrate it. Why else would Hamas go pro October 7, but even more so why would the world simply shrug when shown the pictures.

I don't have any answers. But I have taken advantage of the 2nd amendment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture