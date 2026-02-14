Future of Jewish

I am a Jewish 75 year old lady living in a rural north eastern town; my last name is Italian , my husband converted. I have one Jewish friend. I am afraid to wear religious jewelry because my neighbors, although wonderful people, have never met a Jewish person and I’m frightened. This article describes a tsunami of hate so terrible that it makes me lose my breath. What can one person do? Does money help? If we are a civilization we must cling with reverence to our past, our Torah, our ways. My personal mission in life as a Jew is to do as many mitzvot as possible. God will look kindly on that. Mitzvah means good deed but also commandment. We as Jews must continue to fight evil with good.

Hitler and Nazism are debunked in a couple of Lines of Logic, thus: Hitler (Volkshero and protector of The White Races) killed 50 Million White people in a vicious World War, including six million German soldiers and civilians, and 27 million Russians. Plus 5 million polish people and 3 million Serbian folk. They were the best whites too: irreplaceable, and the white people are irreparably damaged because of Nazism. Whenever the Nazis come up and force us to dread again, remember these simple lines. Nazism has thus been Debunked in what Hitler has done to the Whites. Hitler was wrong.

