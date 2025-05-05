Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Ramos's avatar
Dana Ramos
3h

Great essay. I have long thought that God uses the Jews to keep showing and reminding humanity the difference between good and evil, and the endless struggle between the two forces. Well, that has been the best way I could describe my thoughts and feelings on the matter. This essay did a much much better job of describing them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joanne's avatar
Joanne
3h

What an incredible article and fascinating way to understanding Jew hatred. My thoughts about this has brought me to the point of pure jealousy, the notion of to “covet”. Perhaps it does align with your vision.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture