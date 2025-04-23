Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ira Seidenstein, PhD (Edu)'s avatar
Ira Seidenstein, PhD (Edu)
4h

May this succinct memorial in text reach across our spectrum of Am Yisrael (The Jewish People) and throughout The Nations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan's avatar
Dan
4hEdited

I absolutely love the photo of the Gilboa family, Grandmother and Grand-daughter! Yes, one third of us were lost. And we survived. The same is true of The Russian People. One fifth of all Russians were murdered by Hitler for 'Lebensraum in The East for The Ethnic Germans' (Hitler's words). The Russians survived. Yes, The Jewish People have survived. And actually, because of these facts, the many peoples of the World have won too, because we BEAT, and continue to beat, Neo-Nazism and the Nazis who continue to plot the same Genocides once again today. We are the massive bulwark against Genocidal Nazism. We have Never Forgotten and will Always Remember. Nor will the Russians ever forget, nor the Poles nor will the Serbs. Like I say, I ABSOLUTELY love your photo of the Gilboa family, Grandmother and Grand-daughter! Am Israel Chai.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture