I personally have no desire to partake in anything that is attached to Christmas. I’m not against it for Christians - I just see it as a meaningless, historically inaccurate holiday that supposedly celebrates a Jew( although no one wants to admit it). And especially now I find it hypocritical when most of the people celebrating it during “university break” are pro- Palestinian retards. Sorry to be a sourpuss- but the hypocrisy is overwhelming. Great article though- as usual!

We did Chinese food from the frozen aisle at the supermarket. We call it "Jewish Christmas."

It is not easy to explain to a child why the holiday with all the pretty lights, presents and fun is not yours but you do it and your child is better off for it. BTW explaining to them about Hanukkah and what it actually means not just the dreidel song, but the actual underlying meaning of Hanukkah makes it rather easy not to celebrate Christmas.

But it also doesn't mean that you completely ignore the Xmas holiday-

Once when my son was 7 i got him a christmas tree shaped cookie. Harmless. Fun. Allowing him to be part of the wider culture.

I told him but all he heard was christmas tree

"You got us a christmas tree!"

"No I got you a cooke shaped like a christmas tree."

Then without skipping a beat he said, "well I can have a christmas tree since I am half Christian."

"No you are not." I immediately said (Both of my husband and myself are Jewish all the way back to Avraham Aveinu)

He then sulked since his trick didn't work, but he happily ate the cookie.

He's in his 30s now and quite proudly Jewish.

Wait so apartheid Israel has Christmas trees, and Christmas markets throughout the country, and the christian community is one of the more accomplished and only growing one in the entire MENA. Hmmmm.....

