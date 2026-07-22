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Future of Jewish

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
7h

Haven't you figured it out? The people you are describing aren't liberals. They are illiberal radicals. They have coopted the term. We mustn't let them. Leftists are inherently illiberal.

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Sandra Klein's avatar
Sandra Klein
7h

Unfortunately the Jews themselves are to blame for this. Just as two temples were destroyed and the Jews dispersed thru out the world we are now in the same position. Israel was attacked because the Israelis were divided. Fifty percent of the Jews in this country support anti Israel organizations and politicians. Even Jewish politicians are anti Israel. Why? Because they support all these left wing causes instead of supporting the needs of Jewish survival. They have totally distorted Tikun Olam! Look how many Jews voted for a Jihadist mayor in NYC.

Europe is well on its way to being taken over by Islam. Americans are so badly educated they have no knowledge of what is going on in the rest of the world. They live in their own little naive bubble and the Holocaust, to them, is ancient history almost as distant as past Jewish persecutions and destructions that have happened continuously throughout history. Until the Jews learn to be united in their politics , which hasn’t happened in 5000 years, we are only in for another destruction and dispersal, but who will accept us this time? When Trump leaves office there is not another politician in the world with any power who will support the Jews.

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