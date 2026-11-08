Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Aaron Ong's avatar
Aaron Ong
1h

Christian and Jewish persecution is serious in Islamic states

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Lisa Vidikan's avatar
Lisa Vidikan
1h

Unfortunately Australia has become just like America with regards to the Jewish community. My holocaust survivor family never imagined that my grandkids would need armed guards at their schools.

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