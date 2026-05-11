Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Liat Kirby's avatar
Liat Kirby
3h

So, what is your answer to this?

I don't find it helpful to psychoanalyse in this way. Understanding what is really pretty basic stuff in regard to people's responses of the kind you discuss, that may or may not be giving them a soft out for their 'opinions' is neither here nor there, really. It doesn't take much thought to work out that truthful representations of given situations need care and following up. And I think you will find that most people espousing their carelessly received views don't want history lessons or any other kind of elaborations that go against their own thoughts. Unfortunately, we cannot instill caution or common sense, or a sense of justice and genuine curiosity in the sort of people who will allow such easy influence.

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Jane's avatar
Jane
2hEdited

Great analysis! In today’s world I think No 4) The Social Reinforcement Loop - is the biggest challenge.

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