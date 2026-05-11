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This is a guest essay by Vanessa Berg, who writes about Judaism and Israel.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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This is a deliberately uncomfortable exercise.

Not because the conclusions are comfortable, but because the thinking patterns we’re about to examine are not unique to any one group. They are human defaults.

And if we don’t recognize them in ourselves, we are almost certainly overestimating our own clarity.

The point here is not to soften antisemitism or excuse it. It is also not to put all antisemites and Jew-haters into one box; some of them are absolutely malicious, both in intention and outcome.

But many people who hold antisemitic beliefs today believe they have all the right intentions, so the point here is to understand how some of them arrive there — because if we misunderstand the mechanism, we will keep misdiagnosing the problem and fighting the wrong battle.

1) The Mental Shortcut Problem: Believing Before Verifying

Most people do not form beliefs through careful investigation. They form them through exposure.

In today’s day and age, a post appears on social media. It’s a video showing chaos around an aid convoy in Gaza. The caption reads: “Israel is starving civilians.”

It is emotionally charged, visually compelling, and confidently written. There is no source, no context, no friction. The brain does what it is designed to do: It accepts, categorizes, and moves on.

Now imagine that pattern repeated thousands of times over years. Eventually, a narrative forms — because repetition felt like truth. A person who is already exposed to repeated negative content about Israel will likely accept it as confirmation, not question it as a data point.

This is not unique to antisemitism. It’s how misinformation spreads about everything: politics, medicine, wars, corporations, countries, religions, ethnic groups. This is the same mechanism that drives antisemitic belief formation: not research, but repetition plus emotional intensity.

2) Pattern Recognition Gone Wrong: False Connections.

Humans are pattern-seeking machines. That is a strength in survival contexts, but a liability in complex social systems.

If X is true and X is associated with Y in a visible moment, the brain quietly upgrades that to: “Y is probably responsible for X.” No evidence required, just proximity.

Someone notices that Jewish individuals are visible in finance, media, or academia. Separately, they hear that “money influences politics” or that “media shapes public opinion.” The brain shortcuts visible group + powerful system = intentional control. So the conclusion forms: Jews must “control” financial systems or media narratives.

This is a classic category error: Visibility does not equal coordination, success does not equal collective strategy, and representation does not equal control.

Yet, when people encounter fragments, they can mistakenly assemble them into a causal story. Not because the story is correct, but because it is coherent enough to feel like an explanation.

This is the same cognitive failure that fuels conspiracy thinking more broadly. Replace Jews with any group and the mechanism still works. That’s the uncomfortable truth: In some cases, antisemitism is a uniquely constructed ideology, but in other cases, it is often a format.

3) Emotional Reasoning Disguised as Analysis

A widely shared image shows destruction in the West Bank — a fire engulfing farmland, injured civilians. No context, no timeline, no distinctions. The emotional response is immediate: “This is evil. Someone must be responsible.”

From there, moral compression happens: Suffering exists, Israel is involved, and therefore Israel is uniquely or intentionally cruel.

People don’t just think; they feel first and rationalize second.

If someone is anxious about inequality, instability, or loss of control, they will subconsciously search for a stabilizing explanation. The explanation that “sticks” is usually the one that is simple, human-centered (someone to blame), and already circulating in their information environment.

Once that emotional anchor is set, evidence becomes secondary. Contrary data doesn’t dislodge the belief; it gets interpreted as manipulation, denial, or conspiracy.

This is why “just show them the facts” rarely works. The belief is not primarily factual; it is emotional architecture built on top of selective perception.

4) The Social Reinforcement Loop

A user engages with a few posts critical of Israel. The algorithm responds with more extreme versions: “apartheid state,” “settler colonial project,” “genocide framing.”

Over time the feed becomes internally consistent. In that environment, rejecting the narrative feels like rejecting the entire social circle. So people don’t independently verify; they conform.

Hence, beliefs don’t live in isolation. They live in groups.

Online or offline, once a narrative is socially reinforced — liked, shared, echoed — it becomes harder to dislodge. Not because it’s more true, but because it becomes socially costly to reject.

At that point, disagreement feels like betrayal of the group identity rather than a conversation about evidence.

This dynamic is not unique to antisemitism. It appears in political polarization, subcultures, sports teams, and even professional environments. Humans outsource truth validation to social belonging more than we like to admit.

5) The Mirror Principle: What We Do in Other Domains

A politician supports strong ties with the local or national Jewish community. A donor is Jewish and also active in civic causes. A media figure comments on Israeli policy.

The brain connects dots: shared identity plus political alignment equals hidden agenda. So the belief emerges: Jews have “dual loyalty” or coordinated political influence.

The same cognitive patterns that produce antisemitic thinking also show up in “respectable” contexts:

We see a headline and assume we understand a topic without reading beyond the first framing.

We hear a statistic and treat it as universal truth without checking methodology.

We associate one bad actor from a group with the group’s defining trait.

We confuse visibility with power, and power with intent.



In other words, many people criticize antisemitic reasoning while regularly using the same mental shortcuts elsewhere. The difference is not the mechanism; it’s the target.

If we treat antisemitism as purely moral failure, we miss its cognitive and emotional infrastructure. And if we miss the infrastructure, we cannot reliably counter it — we can only react to it.

Understanding how people arrive at distorted conclusions does not validate those conclusions; it increases precision in responding to them. Because the real question is not: “Why do they believe something wrong?” It is: “What system produces that belief so consistently across different people, contexts, and eras?”

And once we see the system, we stop treating it as an isolated pathology and start treating it as a general vulnerability in human cognition.

That said, the goal is not empathy in the sense of agreement or emotional validation. It is clarity. Because once we recognize how easily our own minds can assemble convincing but incomplete narratives, we stop treating these beliefs as foreign or inexplicable — and start seeing them as familiar cognitive failures, just pointed in the wrong direction.