Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Carl Gottlieb's avatar
Carl Gottlieb
9h

Britain’s loss will be Israel’s gain. Best of luck.

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Debra Silver's avatar
Debra Silver
9h

baruch haba... may you have a soft landing... shabbat shalom

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