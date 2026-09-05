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Future of Jewish

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Clever Pseudonym
32mEdited

This thing we call the "Left" has always had more or less the same goals as liberals and liberalism in general—increasing liberation and integration of the formerly marginalized and disenfranchised, a more egalitarian distribution of assets and power, and a platform of amelioration where citizens, mostly through education, become more tolerant and open-minded and less tribal and xenophobic. I see the difference this way: liberals and Leftists are like two drivers in two different cars who want to end up in the same place, but whereas liberals follow the rules of the road (good-faith debate, compromise, respect for law and norms), Leftists are happy to put the pedal to the metal and achieve their goals, as they say, by any means necessary (even if a few people get run down on the way).

As liberalism has gradually crumbled in the past decade or so, and liberal society has become toothless and feckless, the brakes have come off, and now all the Left's worst instincts and most grandiose power schemes hold the field with no institutions, leaders or power centers to oppose them. And as we've seen in other times and places when the Left dominates, the same patterns emerge: this supposed movement for liberation quickly becomes dogmatic, intolerant, authoritarian, ruthless toward dissent and dissenters, obsessed with power, and deeply convinced that their ENDS are so noble and pristine that any and all MEANS are justified achieving them.

Leftism has also always been a type of quasi-religion or political religion (like the Jacobins and their Cult of Reason) and in this case the religion has now been renamed Social Justice and has two great strengths: 1) ours is a post-God deracinated time where people are desperate for meaning and purpose, a simplistic moral worldview, and rituals to enforce dogma and group coherence; and 2) this new faith has been born and bred in our most prestigious universities and it has essentially been installed in two generations of young people, who now worship at the altar of Social Justice, which provides morality, worldview, etiquette and social status. For most educated young people under 30ish, embracing "Social Justice" is what all Good People do, it's simply a synomym for kindness.

But all faiths live on symbols, are rooted in and founded on symbols, and there is currently no stronger symbol than the mythical fantastical "Palestinian": people from another culture with another language who are foreign enough to be repurposed for Western consumption, who've expertly positioned themselves to meet all the psychological and emotional needs of the young lost souls of the West: poor brown indigenous victims of settler-colonial oppression, who just want grandpa's farm back. And who are just as angry and violent now as they were decades ago, their conflict and grievance inexhaustible, especially since their strategy involves endless jihad and posing their martyred children for the nearest camera. (And there is no stronger symbol than a bloodied baby or child.)

So if you add up this new faith and its disciples and their needs (not to mention the money that's made by media orgs cultivating and catering to their sacred beliefs) plus the eternally violent Platonic Victims the "Palestinians", PLUS add History's most hated tribe and perpetual scapegoat as the villain (the demonic Jews always secretly controlling the planet and its people), and voila—there's simply so much symbolic power here that it's become almost impossible to resist.

Israel/Palestine is the great symbolic apocalyptic millenarian crusade of our time and it's essentially the strongest current mass mania in our age of media-generated mass manias. It has deranged everyone involved and will have to burn itself out somehow.

“Men, it is said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses more slowly, and one by one.” — Charles MacKay, "Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds"

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Bonnie Siegel's avatar
Bonnie Siegel
23m

Love your writing!

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