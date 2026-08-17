Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף's avatar
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף
2h

Of all the nationalities I've seen I believe in the Jewish nation and I stand beside them. I spent 24 years working on a toll road in Israel called Highway 6 or Cross Israel Highway. I was a Systems and Software Engineer and I spent 6 months there in 2002. I remember going to restaurants and bars in Tel Aviv being fully warned about suicide bombings in Tel Aviv and how the door men were always monitoring for these suicide bombers.

In fact I remember our roadside team with there stories of the Palestinians shooting at them while they were working on the road. We stayed at the Sheraton hotel and our company had the entire 24th floor. Our fellow Jews took us on trips to Galilee, Nazareth, Capernaum etc, doing everything to make our stay there wonderful. They would take us in a bus and they always had metal detectors to scan under the buses before we boarded for safety. Out of any foreign country I've been to Israel were the best. Half of there team were Orthodox while others were not. I remember them bringing guns to work because of their reserve duty. They knew we were Christians and treated us outstanding on all fronts.

I still text several even though I'm retired and we are extremely close friends. I live in Riverside California and I've only run into one person that I nearly got into a fight with when I heard him insulting Jewish residents in our neighborhood. I wondered where his hate came from but he was more scared of me than I was of him.

I'm a second generation Irish immigrant to the United States yet I hate Ireland or any country such as France etc. that thinks they understand the war in Gaza. I would much prefer to be Jewish because I stand beside them and they are my closet friends. In fact I'm thinking moving to Israel soon depending on some investments I'm following.

Never think your alone because their are many as myself. I'm a member of CUFI.org, Christians for Israel. I am a man of faith and I'm so glad that my Christian faith wouldn't be possible without the Judeo side of the Judeo-Christian faith bond. I believe in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Glory to Hashem 🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱

Reply
Share
Saul Blecher's avatar
Saul Blecher
1h

You certainly have nothing to feel guilty about Ido. You are obviously a proud Israeli Jew. In my opinion, there was nothing wrong with leaving Israel as a young man to experience a more peaceful life elsewhere. You did what Hashem wanted you to do, and now you are spreading light where there is darkness. 10/7/23 opened the eyes of many Jews, including myself. Maybe that was part of Hashem’s plan. We can’t change the past, but we can change our paths. I can see your Star of David shining all the way to me in Cincinnati. Am Yisrael Chai 🦁

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture