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Bless America's avatar
Bless America
7mEdited

Bravo for a tremendous article, beautifully and powerfully written, even in its humorous hues at times. I'm sorry you are ill. I wish you recovery and the long life you deserve.

Today's decision by a partisan judge - another category of people on which we depend- saying that Harvard's anti-semitic incidents were sporadic and Harvard's conduct was adequate show us the moral decay of our civilisation.

The Beast lurks everywhere. It always resided within, but nice utopias and shaming mores staved its full expression. Yet, the history of the West is blood-soaked. The affinity found within the West for Islamic barbarism has its roots in the moral descent of the West. The common, unifying denominator is the hatred of Jews, the primary, earliest, committed civilisers.

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
9m

This was wonderful!

Be so proud of your heritage.

These individuals should not be allowed in healthcare.

In illness we are all the same and deserve compassion.

It is absolutely shocking.

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