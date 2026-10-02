Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Victor Leon Ades's avatar
Victor Leon Ades
3h

No more podcasts, interviews, war pundits, speciall TV programmes giving opinions, usually bad ones, about how Israel should live, what Israel should do, etc.

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Nikki Goldstein Author's avatar
Nikki Goldstein Author
3h

Wonderful piece. Very powerful. Thank you 🙏🏻

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