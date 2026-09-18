Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
12m

Great article. It takes a big person to admit they had something wrong. I’ve had to do that regarding a few things in the past few years and it can be humbling

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Rauvan M Averick's avatar
Rauvan M Averick
3m

This is fascinating. In real life, I wonder how many antisemites and anti designers are willing to have a civil conversation. I hope there are many more people like you out there.

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