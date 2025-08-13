Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Dor A.'s avatar
Ben Dor A.
2h

Wait ✋️. Are you trying to confuse the public with the truth and evidence?

Do you actually believe that Jew-haters care what you write? 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elli`s Alley's avatar
Elli`s Alley
2h

Thanks for the first-hand account — it’s valuable, but it doesn’t ease my discomfort.

Two years in, with no real results on both stated objectives, why is Israel still in Gaza?

A flow of aid now doesn’t erase months of deliberate restrictions.

Politicians’ past statements openly contradict current actions.

And yes, UNRWA being collaborationist and dishonest is nothing new.

But if this is the future of Israeli leadership — and we must rely on it to envision the future of Jewish — I’m afraid we’re in bad hands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture