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Future of Jewish

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Saul Blecher's avatar
Saul Blecher
12m

Thank you for your insight & honesty. You are remarkable. A true ray of light shining on the darkness. I wish you the only the best. Stay safe

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Dan's avatar
Dan
7mEdited

Jannat, ‘Heaven through martyrdom’, has its Western Analogue, described as ‘the old old lie’: ‘Dulce et Decorum Est, Pro Patria Mori’ . This was used by The State to kill millions here in The West too. In the hands of the ideological Religious psychopath, such horrific psychology becomes the actual method used to keep monstrous Leaders in political power, and becomes the way these people take control and hold power for millennia. But we are not a mass. People are individuals. This is one of the real lessons of true Modernity. Thank you Rawan for speaking out. This takes real courage, such as you have shown.

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