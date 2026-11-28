photo: Cole Keister/Unsplash

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This is a guest essay by Chico Muya , a writer, political communicator, and YouTuber.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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I was given the opportunity to visit Israel through a workshop organised by the Tel Aviv Institute. Finally, I could see for myself this tiny country with which so much of the world seems inexplicably obsessed.

During my relatively short trip, which lasted about a week, I was only able to explore Tel Aviv. I was desperate to visit Jerusalem, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out.

Tel Aviv, though, is quite incredible. Established by 66 Jewish families on the coastal sand dunes north of Jaffa in 1909, it has since grown into a modern, prosperous metropolis. It embodies the extraordinary ambition of the early Zionist pioneers who, throughout the country, drained malarial swamps, helped eradicate malaria, established new industries, and built the infrastructure upon which modern Israel would flourish.

I walked around Tel Aviv in a near-constant state of wonder, wondering whether the people who laid the foundations of the Jewish state could ever have imagined what would become of their efforts.

On the surface, I saw much of what you would expect from a modern Western city: tall buildings, public transport, and the familiar hustle and bustle of metropolitan life. But what intrigued me most had little to do with the architecture or the layout of the city. Don’t get me wrong, these things are fascinating in their own right. What struck me, however, was, for lack of a better word, the “vibe.” The energy of the place.

Now, resorting to my “feelings” to explain what I thought about a place is a little too “woo-woo” for my liking. It sounds rather ethereal and immaterial, like trying to grab hold of sunlight with your bare hands. But I’m sure many people understand what it means to feel something about a place, even if they struggle to articulate precisely what it is. So, I’ll do my best to put some meat on the bones of that feeling.

Everywhere I walked, I encountered expressions of art, beauty, and music. There was colourful food of every imaginable variety, dishes from across the world, each carrying its own little story of how it found its way to Israel, many brought there by Jews from throughout the diaspora.

The people were equally colourful, out and about, enjoying their lives. Families were everywhere, which particularly fascinated me given that Tel Aviv is considerably more secular than, say, Jerusalem. Yet I could scarcely go a moment without seeing parents with their children. The importance placed on family was abundantly apparent, and I found it refreshing. My wife and I spent ten days in New York, and I feel as though I could count on one hand the number of times I saw parents with young children.

Almost as ubiquitous were people with their dogs. Walk down any of Tel Aviv’s many quaint little streets and you’ll encounter beautiful coffee shops and restaurants filled with people leisurely drinking, eating, talking, and laughing.

Head down to the beach and you’ll find much the same thing: folks lounging on the sand, jogging along the promenade, or simply enjoying a moment in the shade. There is an unmistakable thirst for life, for being, for the simple pleasure of existing. You get the sense that these people deeply appreciate and love what they have.

Equally striking was the sense of community, as though everyone knew a little something about one another without necessarily knowing one another at all. There was an implicit understanding born of some shared experience.

I remember sitting down for a meal that had been bought for me by people I had only just met. We were sitting outside a deli of sorts when, seemingly out of nowhere, a guy who had been out jogging stopped and joined our conversation as though it were the most natural thing in the world.

And you know what? It felt completely normal. There seems to be an implicit degree of trust Israelis afford one another, even when they are complete strangers.

Earlier that same day, I had been walking under the beating sun, drinking in the day, when I noticed a gentleman rolling a cigarette as he walked. Now, I don’t smoke, but there was something undeniably cool about the prospect of smoking a hand-rolled cigarette while strolling through Tel Aviv. So, just as we were about to pass one another, I asked whether he wouldn’t mind rolling me one.

He stopped, said “sure,” and handed me the cigarette he had just rolled. Rather than continuing on his way, he began rolling himself another one while asking me questions about myself.

What ensued was a lovely fifteen-minute conversation with a complete stranger who was more than happy to share his thoughts about everything Israel was facing. I cannot remember his exact words, but the essence of what he said could be distilled into a single sentence: We will defend what we love.

That was the moment everything clicked for me. I came to understand something I had already known intellectually, but now understood on a considerably deeper level.

The Tel Aviv coastline (photo: Eddy Shor/Unsplash)

Think about the Jewish story for a moment. An ancient people, many of whom were driven from their ancestral homeland nearly two thousand years ago, scattered across the world and subjected to recurring periods of intense persecution. It didn’t matter whether they were rich or poor, whether they integrated into their host societies or remained separate. Blood libels and pogroms kept coming knocking.

For centuries, Jews lived under other people’s rule, their safety contingent upon the prevailing mood of the public or the whims of its rulers. Centuries of stereotypes and superstitions followed them wherever they went. Jews were society’s punching bag, a convenient people upon whom others could project their grievances.

When the Black Death ravaged Europe, who was to blame? The Jews, somehow. Across much of the Muslim world, Jews lived as second-class subjects, or dhimmis, under a system that demanded their subordination.

Then, of course, came the Holocaust.

Today, things are different. Jews have a country of their own and a military with which to defend it. They need not resign themselves to the status of subordinate subjects who can be bullied, beaten, or persecuted at will. Their collective survival is no longer entirely dependent upon the mercy of others.

The Israeli flag flies proudly in the streets and from balconies, despite the hatred directed at their country, the crowds chanting “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free!”, the relentless and one-sided condemnations, the lies and distortions of the truth, and the resurgence of Jew-hatred across the globe. Hebrew adorns the street signs, undeterred by the screaming of Western anti-Zionists and Islamists. Israelis walk with a bounce in their step, knowing that here, at least, they possess the means to protect themselves.

Within this tiny piece of land, they can live as a free people, no longer defenceless in the face of hatred and pogroms, no longer condemned to depend upon the goodwill of others. It is why they fight so ferociously. October 7th reminded them, once again, of the devastating consequences of letting their guard down.

Israel’s enemies would do well to visit the country themselves, if only to understand the futility of their pursuit. Because once you are there, it becomes as clear as day. This is a people with no other homeland. The history of their ancestors is encoded in their very religion, their rituals, and their traditions. They remember all too well what happens when they are without a homeland of their own.

This is the one place on Earth where they, as a people, can determine their own destiny.

That is why I believe Israel will ultimately prevail: Israelis are fighting for something.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Hamas and the other terrorist organisations committed to Israel’s destruction. They have told us, in their own words and through their actions, that they love death more than they love life.

Think about what Gaza could have become with the billions of dollars in aid it has received. With its prime Mediterranean coastline, Gaza had the potential to become a jewel of the Middle East, a place that could have prospered through trade with its neighbours and a mutually beneficial relationship with a thriving Jewish state.

Instead, those who prioritised Israel’s destruction squandered much of that potential. Rather than building something beautiful and pursuing a positive vision for their own future, they devoted enormous resources and energies to destroying Israel’s future, constructing terror tunnels, and indoctrinating children into an ideology that glorifies death.

It is a tragedy, albeit a painfully predictable one. Those who devote themselves to hatred and destruction should hardly be surprised when destruction is all they have to show for it.

A photo from Gaza (photo: Mohammed Ibrahim/Unsplash)

The Israeli politician Einat Wilf once articulated an argument that has stuck with me: Opposition to the Jewish state has become central to Palestinian identity, to the extent that the rejection of Zionism has taken precedence over the pursuit of Palestinian statehood itself. In her view, it is this ideological fixation that helps explain why opportunities to establish a Palestinian state have repeatedly been rejected.

For their own sake, I sincerely hope Palestinians can break free from this ideology, because to say that Israelis are motivated to defend their country would be the understatement of the century.

What makes this situation particularly tragic is that I believe Israel would extend a hand of friendship in a heartbeat if the offer of peace were sincere. Israeli families would love nothing more than to live without the possibility that their sons or daughters might never return home from military service. They would much rather their children never have to fight in Gaza in the first place.

But they fight because they believe the alternative is far worse.

Part of what made being in Israel so beautiful was that everything I’ve just described seemed woven into the very texture of everyday life. It was that elusive feeling I had been trying to put into words.

People who don’t know one another understand that they are nevertheless in the same boat. Hamas demonstrated that being a Jew or an Israeli was sufficient grounds for being murdered, irrespective of one’s political convictions. Some of Israel’s most Left-wing, peace-oriented communities were situated around Gaza. Their commitment to peace did not spare them from the brutality of October 7th.

Likewise, the global movement committed to Israel’s destruction cares little about the extraordinary diversity of Israeli society, the country’s many technological innovations that have benefited our lives, or the threats its citizens face from terrorist organisations. None of these things reconciles those who fundamentally oppose the existence of the Jewish state to its continued existence.

What I felt in Israel was the product of being surrounded by people who, for all their differences, share a fundamentally positive vision of the future. People who love life, who cherish what they have built, and who have resolved to stand together against the forces that seek to destroy it. They know they can rely upon one another because they understand what is at stake for all of them.

People like myself understand just how important Israel’s success is to the Western world. Many of the same ideological forces that seek to destroy Israel are also hostile to America and Europe. I understand, too, how profoundly the West has benefited from Jewish history and thought, and from the Judeo-Christian moral framework that remains deeply intertwined with our cultures today.

I enjoyed every moment of my time in Israel, and I proudly stand alongside Israel and the Jewish People against hatred, demoralisation, and Islamism. But perhaps what I appreciated most about my visit was finally seeing what Jewish sovereignty means in the most ordinary, human terms.

It means parents walking with their children, friends laughing over coffee, strangers striking up conversations in the street, and people spending an afternoon at the beach. It means an ancient people finally having the freedom to concern themselves with the everyday pleasures of being alive, in the very land their ancestors spent centuries dreaming of returning to.

After millennia of being at the mercy of others, the Jewish People finally have something of their own and the means to defend it. And they do it very well.