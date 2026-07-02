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Future of Jewish

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Bless America
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Thank you for this. It's painful to read, but necessary. Beautiful writing. I was in Israel at the time and it didn't hit us for a while.

My fear today- yes, we fear, Jews always feared, even in Ancient Israel, as conquerors from North and South raped the land- is the world. The West, more precisely. How blood thirsty it still revealed itself to be. Christendom? Islam? The same barbaric instincts that were never tamed by any of these " daughters " of Israel. The moral inversion, the collective madness, the scapegoat that is not allowed to escape, as its name indicates, as it was in Ancient Israel, but needs to be slaughtered like the other goat. Islam was meant to keep its believers as savage as its texts encourage and as their history and present life inspires them to be. The " Christians" were brutal pagans who never truly evolved, whose morals were imposed on them, and 2,000 years have not sufficed to civilise them truly.

That is the floor trembling under my feet .That realisation becomes an existential fear now. It was so unexpected, so stunning to discover, so soon after the Shoah. Israel weakened by internal division, as in the past. A terrible government. A population perhaps frightened as well, who might re -elect whoever promises security. Even fraudulently. Or money. " The people of forever is never afraid", tells the moving song. But it's not true. We fear. And yet, courage is precisely what propels us forward, in spite of the fear, which makes that courage necessary. So we survive.

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