Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Halliwell's avatar
Margaret Halliwell
23m

When I see these things that these monsters have done, I don't Think oh he's Jewish that would be absurd.

Is Andrew Jewish No.

Monsters are everywhere in Every Country. All different Religions.

Reply
Share
Michele's avatar
Michele
4m

while you claim you are not denying how horrific his crimes were, you define them as "power, money and access and the abuse of all three." What the hell??? His "crimes" were raping and probably murdering little girls! Why on earth are you white-washing them? Because he is Jewish and a disgrace to the race? He is not a disgrace to Jewish people. He is a disgrace to humanity. Don't make light of what he did to young girls and what he masterminded others to do as well to them.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture