Jeffrey Epstein shaking hands with President Bill Clinton at the White House in 1993 (photo: Wikipedia)

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The question sounds crude at first, almost unserious.

Of all the facts about Jeffrey Epstein, his Jewish identity seems among the least relevant. His crimes were not ambiguous. They were not ideological. They were not even, in the end, particularly complicated. Power, money, access — and the systematic abuse of all three.

So why ask the question at all?

Because in modern public discourse, identity is never simply present or absent. It is activated. Suppressed. Amplified. Ignored. And the decision to do any of those things is rarely neutral.

The Epstein case is not interesting because of who he was ethnically or religiously. It is interesting because of what happened to that fact depending on who was telling the story.

In some reporting, Epstein’s Jewish identity was largely treated as irrelevant. That instinct is understandable. There is no moral or causal connection between Jewishness and the crimes he committed. To foreground it would risk implying precisely that — a move both inaccurate and ethically dubious. So one approach was restraint: Focus on the victims, the network, the institutional failures.

And yet, step outside that framing, and something very different emerges. In other circles, his identity was not ignored. It was spotlighted, exaggerated, and folded into pre-existing narratives about power, conspiracy, and collective guilt. In those spaces, Epstein was not just an individual criminal; he was repurposed into a symbol.

The same fact, his Jewish background, was therefore treated in two radically different ways: invisible in one ecosystem, central in another.

That asymmetry is the real subject of this essay.

Because it forces a harder question: What determines when identity is considered relevant in public scandals, and when it is deliberately set aside?

There is no consistent rule. Instead, there are patterns.

When highlighting identity risks stigmatizing a broader group, institutions tend to suppress it. When highlighting identity reinforces a preferred narrative, it tends to surface — sometimes subtly, sometimes aggressively. The decision is not made in the abstract. It is made in context, under pressure, and often in alignment with the incentives of the storyteller.

This is not unique to Epstein. It is a structural feature of how modern discourse operates.

We are told, implicitly, that identity should not define individuals. And yet, in practice, identity is constantly used to frame individuals — especially when doing so serves a moral or political purpose. It can transform a crime into a pattern, a person into a representative, an event into evidence.

But those transformations are selective.

Some identities are treated as incidental even when they are visible. Others are treated as explanatory even when they are not. And the line between those two approaches is not drawn by principle; it is drawn by usefulness.

That is where the danger lies.

Because once identity becomes a tool rather than a fact, it stops clarifying reality and starts distorting it. It invites overgeneralization in one direction and overcorrection in another. It creates a system where the same type of crime can be narrated in fundamentally different ways depending not on the act itself, but on who committed it.

Identity should matter when it has direct explanatory relevance — when it helps us understand motives, structures, or systems in a way that is specific and grounded. It should not matter when it merely invites association, implication, or narrative convenience.

By that standard, Epstein’s Jewish identity does not meaningfully explain his crimes. It does not clarify his network. It does not deepen our understanding of how he operated or why he was able to do so for so long. What does matter are the enablers, the institutions, the failures of accountability, and the cultural deference to wealth and power that allowed him to thrive.

But another layer of this story is the proliferation of theories about Epstein’s connections to the Mossad, including claims that he worked with or for Israel’s intelligence service. These narratives are not new in structure; what makes Epstein’s case distinctive is how widely and persistently these ideas circulated, especially in the years when public discourse around Israel became increasingly polarized.

It is important to be precise here. There is no publicly verified evidence supporting the claim that Epstein was an operative for Israeli intelligence or any other state agency. But the existence of the theory itself is analytically relevant — not because it is true, but because of what it reveals about how people process ambiguity.

In Epstein’s case, this tendency intersected with something larger: the growing centrality of Israel as a subject of global political and moral contestation. As Israel became more visible in international debate — and more emotionally charged in certain ideological spaces — references to it also became more readily integrated into unrelated controversies.

A scandal rooted in individual criminality and institutional failure gets reframed in parts of the public imagination as something geopolitical, and Israel is folded into it not because of evidence, but because it functions as a ready-made explanatory symbol for everything that is wrong with the world.

Once that shift happens, the Epstein case stops being processed on its own terms. The core facts — predation, coercion, elite protection, regulatory failure — no longer remain the center of gravity. Instead, they become raw material for a larger interpretive frame in which power is assumed to be coordinated, hidden, and transnational by default.

In that frame, ambiguity is not treated as uncertainty; it is treated as concealment. Gaps in public knowledge are not left open; they are filled. And because the Jewish state already occupies a culturally available role, it becomes a natural placeholder for explanation.

The effect is that a discrete moral and legal failure gets refracted into something far more totalizing. Instead of asking “How did this happen within existing systems?”, the question subtly shifts to “What larger system was really behind it?”

That shift matters. Because once a case is absorbed into a geopolitical narrative, the incentives for precision weaken. Every new detail is evaluated not on whether it clarifies what happened, but on whether it fits the larger story being constructed. The result is a kind of narrative inflation: a real, contained atrocity expands outward into a symbolic map of global power relations.

In that process, the specificity of Epstein’s crimes is paradoxically diminished. The focus moves away from victims, enablers, and institutional accountability, and toward abstract forces presumed to be orchestrating events from above. What begins as a case study in elite failure becomes, in some interpretations, a cipher for global influence networks.

His crimes are no longer treated as the actions of an individual operating within systems of wealth, coercion, and institutional failure. Instead, they are reinterpreted as something structurally and morally amplified — no longer just criminal, but allegedly tied to a state, a people, or a global power network … of Jews.

The effect is a form of moral multiplication: The same acts are perceived as “worse” not because new facts have been introduced, but because additional layers of identity and association have been attached. This is not analysis; it is escalation by implication.

And that implication is precisely where the distortion becomes dangerous. Once a criminal case is allowed to drift from individual responsibility into group association, the logic of accountability begins to dissolve. The actions of one person are no longer treated as the product of specific circumstances and personal agency, but as a lens through which unrelated people are viewed.

We don’t apply these interpretive rules consistently across public discourse. In some cases, harmful actions are treated as individual failures, carefully separated from any broader identity. For example, when Muslims account for 50,000-plus terror attacks in the last few decades, we’re immediately told that Islam isn’t the problem. When child brides are permitted in Muslim states, in the name of Islam and against their own will, we’re told it’s “cultural relativism.” Islam is the only religion that has a death penalty for those who leave it, yet we’re told not to be too critical of Islam because doing so would be “Islamophobic.”

So-called “people of color” also get a completely free pass. They can make statements like, “White people have no culture,” but if a “White” person made such a statement about another “color” of people, they’d be canceled immediately and slapped with the cardinal sin of racism.

The result is not analytical clarity, but selective framing — where the same type of behavior is interpreted in radically different ways depending on the identity of the actor and the political usefulness of the explanation. Entire conversations become shaped less by what can be demonstrated, and more by what must be avoided or emphasized to preserve a desired moral equilibrium.

The Epstein case sits inside this broader pattern. It shows how easily a factual record can be pulled away from its grounding in individuals, institutions, and documented failures, and reassembled into something more symbolic and more expansive.

And once meaning becomes distorted in that way, the line between explanation and projection begins to disappear.