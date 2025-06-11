Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary F Holley's avatar
Mary F Holley
3h

I was so glad to see people marching WITH you in Boulder. Standing with Israel has to mean more than just a tweet or a post on the internet. The forces of hate are cowards and are intimidated by numbers. If they see the Christian community rallying around you, willing to be identified with you, they will realize the limits of their power. America is not 1940s Germany.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Daniels's avatar
Karen Daniels
4h

Beautifully articulated. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture