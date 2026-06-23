Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Barbara Panken's avatar
Barbara Panken
5h

Brilliant historical explanation. Thank you.

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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
5hEdited

So, the Arab population of the Palestine mandate grew from 1.2 million in 1948 to 2.8 million (Judea/Samaria aka West Bank) plus 2.2 million (Gaza) plus 2.1 million (Israeli Arab citizens), totaling 7.1 million. (WORST GENOCIDE EVER). The Jewish population is roughly the same, so not less than 50%, although the point is still valid. Note that very few Israelis have any interest in governing the Gaza hellhole, so subtracting that demographic means there is still a substantial Jewish majority even if Judea//Samaria is fully annexed, which again few support (partial annexation of Area C more viable).

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