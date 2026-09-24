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Catherine Gonick's avatar
Catherine Gonick
3h

Wonderful!

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GARY B KATZ's avatar
GARY B KATZ
7m

There was an American named Mildred Gillars who broadcast Nazi propaganda, and was sentenced to 10 to 30 years imprisonment for treason, after WWII. She was known during the war as "Axis Sally (referring to the Axis powers of Germany, Japan and Italy)." I mention this because today we have many such Americans, who we might label "Jihad Janes" such as Calla Walsh and Susan Abalhawa. I see very little difference between them and Gillars, other than the modern day traitors strutting around the world, cloaked from treason charges by "free speech."

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