John Galt III
5h

"Here were people who truly understood the lessons of “Never Again.”

..and yet the Kibbutzim next to Gaza were virtually unarmed and the young people at the Tantric, Psychedelic Dance Festival had no arms. Why? Running away and hiding are the actions of a people that are not truly free.

Why does Israel not allow its Jewish citizens to defend themselves?

Never Again, actually means the formation of a Jewish State.

The next step is trust its Jewish citizens with the necessary means to prevent them from being murdered/raped/taken hostage so "Never Again" actually means what it says, because October 7, 2023 WAS AGAIN and AGAIN and AGAIN.

Stay and fight is Right. Run and Hide is Wrong

After October 7, 2023 there are no more excuses.

Patricia Kerbellec
5h

Totally agree. I reckon it's high time I call Nefesh B'Nefesh! Shabbat Shalom.

