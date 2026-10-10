Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Weisshorn Ent's avatar
Weisshorn Ent
2h

Britain is being ethnically cleansed by the islamic leftist alliance

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paul yudt's avatar
paul yudt
1h

Very well written and tragically correct. We are a very small minority and its getting smaller year by year. What possible future is there here? Surely the message is clear now? If my maternal grandparents in Berlin in the 1930s had only acted and left they would not have perished in the Shoah.

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