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Shelley Shub's avatar
Shelley Shub
19m

Great piece, Ido.

I have a very similar feeling every time my phone beeps with the red alert button in Tel Aviv, where two of my sister’s married kids live, with their kids.

Every time I get the Tzeva Adom from Ra’anana, where my sister & her husband live.

And although I’ve never lived through those threats, my heart jumps into my throat. Every single time.

As it did in 90/91, when Iraqi scuds were flying overhead in those same places, and 3 of her 4 kids lived there. And I was here.

But my heart still jumped.

Almost physically.

With extreme terror.

As I feel now.

And they all say, HAKOL B’SEDER!

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