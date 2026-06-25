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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The issue is not criticism of Israeli policy. Americans can debate war, aid, settlements, borders, and diplomacy. The issue is a network that treats Jewish sovereignty itself as illegitimate, launders antisemitism through “genocide” vocabulary, pressures media, mobilizes protests, targets commerce, and rewards candidates who make anti-Israel politics central to their brand. That is not conscience. That is capture. The lawfare-media cartel will call this “youth activism” until it becomes governing power. Republicans, Jewish Democrats, independents, and serious liberals need to name it now: the Red-Green alliance is building a machine, and it is winning.

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Sam Hilt's avatar
Sam Hilt
1h

Bob, you really know how to ruin a nice day. Bless you! This is the most disturbing analysis of the current wave of organized antisemitism that I have yet encountered. You've identified the battering ram that has been carefully constructed to bring down what's left of liberal, pluralistic democratic societies in the West. We need to think hard about how to stop this juggernaut as if our lives depended on it.

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