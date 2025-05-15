Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
1h

Iran is playing Trump for a chump. It is disappointing if he doesn't see it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
15m

It is grossly naive to think that Iran is building nuclear plants for civilian use .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture