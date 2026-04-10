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Future of Jewish

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Sam's avatar
Sam
2h

Hamas/Iran/Hezbolla could not ask for better friends than those in the media. Far more than its terror tunnels, arms, or rockets, the press has been their strongest weapon against Israel.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
1h

Interesting and unique perspective. Most Americans would see attacks on Iranian media propoganda outlets as attacks on civilians, and wouldn't recognize the military significance. Anti Trump outlets in the USA and worldwide are already going ballistic over this war, and it would expand and get worse with allegations the United States was committing war crimes.

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