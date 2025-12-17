Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mickey Moo's avatar
Mickey Moo
5h

The premise of your article that the ISIS connection is questionable is false.

There is now footage from a passing motorist of a Russian born Jewish couple wrestling a rifle off of the older of the 2 terrorists just after he got out of the car they drove to Bondi. The footage clearly shows a home made ISIS flag draped over the windscreen of their car... so it did exist, and wasn't planted there by others.

Yes, Allahbanese, the Australian Prime Minister, has refused to utter certain words in his comments post the massacre, and his inaction has allowed the antisemitism in Australia to reach unprecedented levels, but the terrorists in this case clearly had a long term plan to carry out such an attack. The father had transferred the title on their family home into his wife's name to avoid its confiscation in any civil case for compensation by victims or by the courts in a victims of crime case.

Additionally it has come out that the father obtained his gun licence in 2023. As an ex-shooter (I stopped many many years ago) I could see a level of proficiency in shooting and reloading displayed by the son in particular that means that in the 2 and a bit years that his father has been licenced they have spent a considerable amount of time developing their weapons skills.

So, even if the current ALP Government had acted appropriately and reduced the vile spreading of antisemitism which we have seen in Australia since October 7th 2023, these two sub-humans would have still carried out Sunday's massacre.

The worry here is, that there may be other heavily radicalised individuals or groups in Australia currently planning their own Bondi style attacks under the noses of our clearly useless intelligence agencies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dehne mclaughlin's avatar
dehne mclaughlin
5h

I agree that it is wise to question the roll of the alleged ISIS flags in the terrorists car. The Australian government is already trying to divert the story away from radical Islam as the cause of the massacre to a story about increasing gun control. This brand of cynical politics could easily drive a narrative over ISIS to divert attention from a wider more serious cause. I am concerned as my grandkids live close by to Bondi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture